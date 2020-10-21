ICAR AIEEA 2020: NTA releases provisional answer key at icar.nta.nic.in; students can raise objections by 22 Oct
Those raising objections will have to provide details of their observations, with supporting evidence if any. Candidates will be required to pay of a processing fee of Rs 1,000 for per answer challenged
ICAR AIEEA 2020 provisional answer keys and questions papers for undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on icar.nta.nic.in.
According to a report by Careers 360, candidates can check the ICAR AIEEA provisional answer key 2020 in two ways. They can either use their application number and password or can enter their application number and date of birth.
The ICAR AIEEA for UG programmes was held on 16, 17, and 22 September and the entrance test for PG programmes was conducted on 23 September.
As per a notification by NTA, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by 22 October up to 5 pm.
Those raising objections will have to provide details of their observations, with supporting evidence if any. Candidates will be required to pay of a processing fee of Rs 1,000 for per answer challenged. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be correct after verification.
Students will have to make payments online, through payment gateway, using debit card/ credit card, net banking. No challenge will be considered without the receipt of the required processing fee.
A report by Jagran Josh said that NTA will evaluate the objections raised and incorporate it in the ICAR AIEEA 2020 final answer key. The final answer key will be released soon by NTA on its website.
The result of ICAR AIEEA 2020 result will be declared based on the final answer and will be uploaded on the website.
Steps to download ICAR AIEEA answer key 2020
Step 1: Log on to ICAR AIEEA official website - icar.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "View Question Paper/ Challenge Answer Key AICE -JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2020", "View Question Paper/ Challenge Answer Key AIEEA (PG)-2020", or "View Question Paper/ Challenge Answer Key AIEEA (UG)-2020."
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you can either check the answer key by entering application number and password, or by application number and date of birth.
Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on the page. Match your responses and raise an objection, if needed.
Click here for the direct link to check ICAR AIEEA 2020 answer key and question paper for UG, PG, and Ph.D. courses:
