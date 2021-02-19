ICAI releases exam dates for May 2021 for old and new schemes; check details at icai.org

No examination is scheduled to be held on 26 May as it is Buddha Purnima, which is a compulsory Central Government holiday

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Friday released the exam dates of the next Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) (under old scheme), Intermediate (under new scheme) and Final (under old and new scheme) examinations on its official website - icai.org.

As per the official notification, the Intermediate (IPC) course Group I exam under the old scheme will be held on 22, 24, 27 and 29 May and Group II exams will be conducted on 31 May, 2 and 4 June. Intermediate course Group I examination under the new scheme will be held on 22, 23, 27 and 29 May, and Group II exams will be conducted on 31 May and 2, 4 and 6 June.

The final course Group I examination under the old and new scheme will be conducted on 21, 23, 25 and 28 May. Group II exams for old and new schemes will be held on 30 May as well as 1, 3 and 5 June.

As per the notification, no examination is scheduled on 26 May as it is Buddha Purnima, which is a compulsory (gazette) Central Government holiday.

The notification further states there will be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday.

ICAI has also stated that while all exam papers are of three-hour durations, the Elective Paper 6 of the Final (New Scheme) is of 4 hours.

The ICAI also recently issued an advisory to chartered accountants and students that are registered with it, asking them to refrain from airing their grievances on social media without first consulting with the institute. It also urged them to not put up objectionable posts which can create social or communal disharmony.