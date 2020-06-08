You are here:
ICAI postpones reopening of correction window for changing CA exam centre due to coronavirus lockdown

India FP Trending Jun 08, 2020 13:00:24 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has deferred the re-opening of the correction window for seeking a change of exam centre in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

“As the lockdown position will become clear in the next couple of days, it has been decided that this window be opened after the fresh guidelines are received so that the students can make up their mind and apply for the centre change accordingly,” said the ICAI.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the ICAI at https://www.icai.org/ for latest updates.

The institute had earlier announced that the correction window for candidates who have applied for the CA Exam 2020 would be opened from 7 to 9 June.

The schedule for CA exams has also been announced. The papers will be held from 29 July to 16 August.

The exams were initially slated to be conducted from 2 to 18 May but got postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Later, the ICAI decided to hold papers in June and July, but it had to be again delayed in view of the prevailing situation in the country.

In April, the institute waived off the condonation fee charged on delay in filing application forms related to practical training. The decision was taken in view of the hardship faced by the students due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It also began free live revision classes for intermediate and final level students from 22 April to help students revise the syllabus for the forthcoming examination.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020 13:00:24 IST



