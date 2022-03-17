ICAI postpones CA Foundation May 2022 exam to avoid clash with CBSE and ICSE papers, check notice here

Candidates are also informed that there will be no further change in the examination schedule of ICAI CA Foundation Course, May 2022

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has re-scheduled the dates of ICAI CA Foundation May 2022 examination. ICAI released a notice on 15 March to announce the revised dates for the Foundation Course exam.

While earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held on 23, 25, 27 and 29 May, the Foundation Course examination will now be held on 24, 26, 28 and 30 June this year. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of ICAI - icai.org.

Direct link to view the notification is here.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India also took to Twitter in order to share the revised dates for the Foundation Course exam.

Re-Scheduling of ICAI Foundation Exams-May 2022 in order to mitigate the hardships of those Students who are appearing in above Exams as well as in either of CBSE SSCE Term II(2021-22) or CISCE, Semester 2, 2022. New Dates-24th, 26th, 28th & 30th June 2022.https://t.co/yRVG2TsWpm pic.twitter.com/Lyi5FNyedH — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) March 15, 2022



ICAI has revised the dates for the Foundation Examination because the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE), had announced their schedule for the second semester Senior School Certificate Examinations recently and their papers dates clashed with ICAI’s May 2022 exam dates.

The re-scheduling of Foundation Course Exam to June 2022 has been done in order to mitigate the hardship of students who are sitting in above-mentioned exams of CBSE and ISCE as well as ICAI paper.

Candidates are also informed that there will be no further change in the examination schedule of ICAI CA Foundation Course, May 2022.

If the Foundation exam falls on a public holiday declared by either, the central or state government, or even a local holiday, the exam schedule for ICAI CA Foundation shall not be changed. All other particulars regarding the exam, which was announced in January this year, will remain unchanged.

The registration process for CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams for the 2022 session concluded on 13 March. However candidates can still apply for these exams till 20 March by submitting a late fee.

Candidates may apply for the exam on the official website and are also advised to keep checking the official website for all new updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.