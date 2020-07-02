ICAI extends registration date for CA Foundation Course till 31 August due to coronavirus outbreak

Candidates who have been either allotted the admit card and/or appeared in one or more papers in February or March in Class 12 exams may provisionally register in the course.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has pushed back the registration date for the CA Foundation Course to 31 August. The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the last date for registration was 30 June.

The ICAI has also relaxed the eligibility criteria to register in Foundation Course as a one-time measure.

Candidates who have been either allotted the admit card and/or appeared in one or more papers in February or March in Class 12 exams may provisionally register in the course.

Those who have registered may appear in November 2020 Foundation examination after passing Class 12.

The ICAI informed the Supreme Court today that it would assess the feasibility of conducting CA exams, slated to be held from 29 July to 16 August, reported PTI.

The apex court was hearing through video conferencing a plea challenging the 'opt out' option provided by the ICAI to the candidates due to the COVID-19. The petitioners alleged that it "arbitrarily" discriminates between the aspirants in the May cycle of CA examination.

The council for the ICAI sought time from the SC for contacting examination centres to access the ground situation and explore the feasibility of conducting the exams.

The SC on Monday asked the institute to extend its ‘opt-out’ facility for candidates who are unable to appear for the July-August exams, reported The Indian Express.

“Suppose a candidate has not chosen the opt-out option but suddenly comes under a containment zone. What will you do? You should treat candidates who do not appear as opt-out cases,” the court had said.