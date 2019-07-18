ICAI CPT Result 2019 Declared: Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India announces CA CPT 2019 scores on icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CPT Result 2019 Declared| The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) announced the result for chartered accountants Common Proficiency Test (CA CPT) today (Thursday, 18 July).

Interested candidates can then log on to the ICAI's official portals – icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in – to check and download their scores.

Earlier, a notice released by the ICAI said that the result will be available after 6 pm on Thursday, but they were released earlier than expected. Read the full notification here.

A total of 21,930 students appeared for the CPT 2019 exam, which was held in two sessions – 195 centres in India and five centres overseas, reported Hindustan Times.

Steps to check the ICAI CPT June 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI – icaiexam.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the result link that says 'ICAI CPT June 2019 Result'

Step 3: Log in by entering your CPT June 2019 registration number or PIN number along with roll number

Step 4: Submit the required details.

Step 5: The ICAI CPT June Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference.

If candidates are unable to check their ICAI CPT scores via the internet, they can avail the option of SMS service.

To receive the results through SMS service:

Type CACPT(space)XXXXXX (here XXXXXX is the candidates's six-digit CPT roll number) e.g: CACPT 000171 and send it to 58888. The result could be accessed through all mobile services.