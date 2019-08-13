ICAI CA Result 2019: Scores of CA final, foundation exams expected soon on icai.org; check steps to download here

ICAI CA Result 2019 | The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course and New Course) and Foundation examination either today (Tuesday, 13 August) or Wednesday (14 August).

Candidates who have appeared for the CA Final 2019 and CA Foundation 2019 examinations, which were conducted in the month of May-June 2019, can check their scores on the official portal – icai.org. The CA Result 2019, CA Foundation Result 2019 will also be available on third-party websites – icai.nic.in, caresults.icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org.

The ICAI is expected to announce the results by 6 pm.

Steps to check ICAI CA Result 2019 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website – icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'CA Final, CA Foundation Results'

Step 3: Enter your log-in credentials, such as, registration number or PIN number along with roll number

Step 4: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download your ICAI Result 2019 and take a printout for future use

Check ICAI CA Result 2019 via SMS service:

If candidates are unable to access their scores through the above mentioned websites, they can avail SMS services to receive their CA 2019 results on their phones.

To receive results of CA final examination (Old Course), type: CAFNLOLD (space) the six digit roll number of the candidate (e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128)

For CA final examination (New Course) results, type CAFNLNEW (space) the six digit roll number of the candidate (e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128)

To receive mobile services for the results of ICAI CA foundation examination, type: CAFND (space) the six digit foundation examination roll number of the candidate (e.g. CAFND 000171) and send it to 58888.

About ICAI:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.

