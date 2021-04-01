ICAI CA May 2021 exam: Registrations open at icaeiexam.icai.org till 13 April; here's how to apply

The exams will be conducted from 21 May to 6 June. The exam timings will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, Paper 6 of the final examination will be conducted from 3 pm to 7 pm

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened registrations for its Chartered Accountant May 2021 exam at its official website: https://icaiexam.icai.org/.

The registration process, which began from 31 March, will end on 13 April.

Aspirants can follow these steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the website https://icaiexam.icai.org/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Login/Register’

Step 3: Click on ‘New User Register Here’ and enter your details to register on the website

Step 4: Once the login is created, enter your credentials in order to log in to your account

Step 5: Upload the annexure and select the exam centre. Make payment

Step 6: Download the application form for the ICAI CA exam May 2021

Step 7: Take a print out of the form and keep it safely for future reference

Different application fees will be taken from candidates registering for different courses.

However, if any candidate fails to pay fees on time then he/she will have to pay Rs 2,100 and above to submitting the application.

The exams will be conducted from 21 May to 6 June. The exam timings will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

However, Paper 6 of the final examination will be conducted from 3 pm to 7 pm.

The exam includes Intermediate IPC which is under the old scheme, the intermediate under the new scheme, and the final under the old and new scheme.