ICAI CA July 2021 exam admit card released at icaiexam.icai.org; steps to download

The CA Final exams will be held between 5 to 19 July while the CA Final (Old scheme) Group 1 examination will be held on 5, 7, 9, and 11 July

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the upcoming July 2021 Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final, and Final-New Chartered Accountants (CA) examinations.

Candidates who have registered for the ICAI CA July 2021 examinations can download the admit card by visiting the official website icaiexam.icai.org.

Important Announcement regarding ICAI Chartered Accountancy Examinations(Final, Intermediate/ IPC, Foundation and PQC Courses) - May/ July 2021 - Details regarding Opt - Out Option being provided to Candidates. pic.twitter.com/7FmJOKEyKd — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) June 21, 2021



The official notice reads, “No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website”.

Further in the notice, the ICAI informed that for downloading or printing the admit cards, candidates will have to log in to their single-sign-on account at icaiexam.icai.org.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to check and download their admit cards:

Step 1: Go to the official website icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Log in using ID (Registration Number) and password

Step 3: Click on the link in front of Admit Card that says ‘View’

Step 4: Within seconds, the ICAI CA July admit card 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Then, the applicant will have to download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference or use

According to The Indian Express, the CA Final examinations will be conducted between 5 to 19 July while the CA Final (Old scheme) Group 1 examination will be held on 5, 7, 9, and 11 July. The CA Final (Old Scheme) Group 2 exams will be conducted on 13, 15, 17, and 19 July.

Meanwhile, the examination for the Intermediate (IPC) and Intermediate (New Scheme will be conducted from 5 to 20 July. Even the Post-qualification courses, including Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation- Assessment Test (INTT–AT), will also be held on 5, 7, 9, and 11 July.