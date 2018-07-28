ICAI CA intermediate exams 2018 results to be announced on 29 July, check results at caresults.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results for the CA intermediate exams 2018 tomorrow (29 July) by 6 pm, according to a notice released by ICAI. Candidates can check their results on caresults.icai.org.

The exams were held in May 2018, according to News18.

Candidates can also check their results on icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org.

Here is how candidates can view their ICAI CA 2018 results:

- Visit the official website caresults.icai.org

- Click on the link saying “Continue to Examination website”

- In the new window that opens, enter your registration number, roll number and the captcha

- Download your results and take a print for future reference

The official notice said that the candidates have the option of viewing their results on their respective emails. They are required to register themselves at icaiexam.icai.org. They will receive their results on 29 July after they finish the registration process.

Candidates can also view their results through SMS. They are required to type 'CAPICOLD' and their six digit examination number, and send the message to 58888.