ICAI CA Intermediate 2021: Result declared on icaiexam.icai.org, here are steps to check scores

ICAI CA Intermediate 2021: The results of the Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate 2021 exam have been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday, 26 March. The results for both the old and new course were announced on the official website: icaiexam.icai.org.

Candidates can follow these steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the website https://icaiexam.icai.org/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Results’

Step 3: A new page will appear. Click on the option applicable to you - (Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination, Intermediate (New) Examination, Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination - UNITS or Intermediate (New) Examination - UNITS)

Step 4: On the new page, enter roll number, pin or registration number, and security key. Once done, click on ‘Check Results’

Step 5: The result of ICAI CA Intermediate 2021 will be displayed. Download the page

Step 6: Take a print out of the scorecard and keep it safely for future reference

Click here for the direct link.

The topper of the old course Avilash Gaurav has scored 63.86 percent. He got 447 marks out of 700.

In the new course, Girish Aswani topped the exam with 86.13 percent. He scored 689 marks out of 800. The second position was held by Naman Maheshwari while Ayush Gupta got the third rank with 79.13 percent and 79 percent, respectively.

As many as 50,336 candidates were admitted to the new Course while 32,251 candidates got admission in the old Course.