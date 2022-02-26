ICAI CA Inter result declared at icai.nic.in, here's how to check

To qualify CA Intermediate exam, students need to secure a minimum of 40 percent marks in each paper

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has announced the CA Intermediate 2021 result today, 26 February. Those who appeared for the CA intermediate December 2021 exam can check the results by visiting the official website at icai.org.

Candidates can also view their results at other official websites including icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org. To download the scorecards, students need to login to the examination portal using their registration/PIN number and roll number.

Taking to their official Twitter account, the institute informed that the results have been declared.

Check the post here:

Important Announcement - Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) held in December 2021 have been declared.

Results can be checked athttps://t.co/XLaTo33OQyhttps://t.co/UvI3I4Ibrfhttps://t.co/TAu5OcAVTf pic.twitter.com/8jlfIFLqSJ — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) February 26, 2022

Below are some steps to download ICAI CA result 2021:

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Search and click on 'Results' tab that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Students need to select the examination name, for example: 'Foundation', 'Intermediate (Old)'

Step 4: Following that, they have to submit their correct credentials to log in

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result to use it in the future

Direct link for ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 is here.

To qualify CA Intermediate exam, students need to secure a minimum of 40 percent marks in each paper. They also need to have an aggregate of 50 percent in all inter papers.

On 24 February, 2022. the institute put out a notice informing about the declaration of results. "The results of the chartered accountants intermediate examination (old course & new course) held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Saturday, February 26 (evening) or Sunday, February 27, 2022," an official notice read.

Earlier on 10 February, 2022, the ICAI CA final and foundation results for December 2021 exams were declared. A Surat student named Radhika Chauthmal Beriwala, 22, had topped the CA Final December exam.

This year, around 95,213 candidates from the CA Final new course and 32,888 from the CA Final old course took admission.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.