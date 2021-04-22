The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24, 25, 26, 28, and 30 June in all major cities in two shifts

The registration process for the CA Foundation June 2021 examination has started on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) -- icaiexam.icai.org. Aspirants can visit the site to check the eligibility criteria and other important details before applying. The last date to submit the application form is 4 May. While applicants can submit the form with a late fee till 7 May.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Registration' link

Step 3: Register yourself by filling in the required details

Step 4: Now, log in using credentials to fill the application form

Step 5: Enter the details and upload required documents

Step 6: Pay the fee and submit the form

Step 7: Save the confirmation page. If required, take a printout for future reference

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24, 25, 26, 28, and 30 June in all major cities in two shifts. Paper 1 and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm while Paper 3 and 4 are scheduled from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The application fee for Indian centres and overseas centres (excluding Kathmandu) is Rs 1,500 and $325, respectively. For Kathmandu (Nepal) centre, the amount is Rs 2,200.

According to the official notification, students appearing for the exam will be allowed to opt for English/Hindi medium for answering papers.