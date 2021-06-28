The petitioner, child rights activist Anubha Sahai, sought directions for increasing the number of exam centres for CA Exams so as to ensure that every district in the country should have at least one such centre

The plea hearing regarding the postponement of the upcoming ICAI CA exams 2021 has been adjourned by the Supreme Court till Tuesday, (29 June).

The hearing was initially scheduled for Monday at 10.30 am.

Filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, the plea advocates that every district in the country should have at least one exam centre and students, appearing for the intermediate and final exams, must get an extra attempt.

It also stated that the exam must be held in a staggered manner and the admit cards should be treated as e-passes.

A three-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Aniruddha Bose was supposed to hear the plea on Monday.

Around 6,000 Chartered Accountancy (CA) students have also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting postponement of the ICAI CA 2021 exam. In the letter, they wrote, "We students want to request our country's most popular and students friendly prime minister sir to kindly take suo moto cognizance in this matter and allow us postponement for some days so that we students can appear in exams without any fear of chances of losing lives on our near and dear ones".

The ICAI CA (Final, Intermediate/IPC, and PQC) exam is scheduled to be held from 5 to 20 July, while the Chartered Accountant (Foundation Examination) will be conducted on 24, 26, 28, and 30 July.

Last week, the institute declared that the COVID-19 affected students will get an option to opt out from the CA (Final, Intermediate/IPC, and PQC) examination.

Applicants, who opt-out from the May-July exam, can appear in the examination which will take place in November.

Applications, who have contracted the virus or whose family members are infected, can take the opt-out option. As a part of this option, students will be granted the carryover of fees paid. To avail this option, candidates just have to submit the coronavirus positive RT PCR report after logging in to the exam portal. Also, they will have to submit their aadhar card along with the aadhar card of the family member infected with the deadly virus.