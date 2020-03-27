ICAI CA Examination 2020: Dates of Chartered Accountancy exam revised due to coronavirus lockdown; check new schedule at www.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India has postponed the ICAI CA 2020 examinations which were scheduled to be held in May.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the 21 day nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. The revised examination date sheet can be viewed by visiting the official website www.icai.org/indexbkp.html.

In a notification, the ICAI said, "In view of the ongoing spurt of the Covid-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well-being of students, the chartered accountant examinations initially scheduled from 2 May to 18 May, 2020, shall now be conducted from 19 June to 4 July, 2020.”

Candidates who are preparing for the examination can also access the notification here.

ICAI CA 2020: How to download revised date sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on announcement related to postponement of CA examination

Step 3: A new window will open,

Step 4: Read the notification carefully and download the revised date sheet

The notification further stated, “It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the central government or any state government/ local holiday”.

