IBSAT 2020 results announced for entrance exams held on 26 and 27 December; check at ibsindia.org

IBSAT is an online aptitude test conducted by The ICFAI Foundation For Higher Education for admission to MBA and PhD programmes of IBS Hyderabad.

The result for the IBS Aptitude Test (IBSAT) has been announced and candidates who had sat for the Management entrance exam can now visit the official website – ibsindia.org to check their results.

As per a report by NDTV, the results can be viewed using IBSAT 2020 application number and password to log in. The report adds that ICFAI University Dehradun and Jaipur, as well as Icfaian Foundation, will accept IBSAT 2020 scores for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes.

The report adds that ICFAI University Dehradun and Jaipur, as well as Icfaian Foundation, will accept IBSAT 2020 scores for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes.

Here's how to check IBSAT 2020 result:

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official website ibsindia.org.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the IBSAT 2020 results link.

Step 3: Candidates need to then key in their login credentials to download the IBSAT 2020 results.

Here's the direct link to check IBSAT 2020 result.

As per a report in Jagran Josh, the IBSAT 2020 result has been declared for the entrance exams held on 26 and 27 December 2020 in a home proctored manner. The scorecards contain important details like candidate name, roll number, registration/ application number and IBSAT 2020 marks and rank obtained.

IBSAT is a Computer Based Test and consists of multiple-choice questions. The exam is of 2 hours duration and is aimed at testing a candidate's prowess in quantitative techniques, data interpretation, data adequacy, vocabulary, analytical reasoning and reading comprehension.