IBSAT 2020 exam to be held in online proctored mode on 26, 27 Dec, register at ibsindia.org by 16 Dec

The paper will be divided into four sections: Verbal Ability (50 questions), Reading Comprehension (30 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (30 questions), and Data Adequacy & Data Interpretation (30 questions)

IBSAT 2020 will be conducted in an online proctored mode on 26 and 27 December. The decision has been taken by ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As per Careers 360, willing and eligible candidates can register for IBSAT 2020 by 16 December.

The admit card of the examination will be available for download in the third week of December.

Candidates will have to take the online from their home. The IBSAT 2020 mock test is available on the website that will help the candidates get familiar with the exam pattern and get an idea of the instructions that will be required to follow while attempting the questions in the test.

The computer based test (CBT) will be of two hours.

As per Jagran Josh, IBSAT 2020 result is expected to be declared in the first week of January 2021. The selection briefing will be held between 9 and 17 January.

The selection process for the MBA/PGPM Programme will be held during February/ March 2021 at IBS Hyderabad.

The selection process comprises of Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

Candidates applying for IBSAT 2020 should hold a graduation degree in any discipline with minimum 50 percent marks. Applicants must have completed a minimum of 15 years of regular education. Those in their final year bachelor's degree are also eligible to apply.

Steps to register for IBSAT 2020:

Step 1: Log on to official website - ibsindia.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Admission tab.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you have to tap on "Apply Now."

Step 4: There will be a link for new registeration. Click on that.

Step 5: Enter all the details correctly, review, make payment and press the final submit button.

Click here for the direct link for IBSAT 2020 online registration.