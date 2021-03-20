IBPS Specialist Officers 2021 scorecards released on ibps.in; check results by 30 March

There are three stages of the IBPS SO recruitment process including preliminary, main, and interview round

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecards for the interview round of Specialist Officers (SO) recruitment on Saturday, 19 March. Candidates can check the results on the official website www.ibps.in/ by using their login credentials. The scorecards will be available till Tuesday, 30 March.

Candidates can follow these steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.ibps.in/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option titled ‘Click here to view scores of candidates shortlisted for interview for CRP SPL-X’.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the option to ‘view the scorecard again’.

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password, and security key. Click on Login.

Step 5: Download the scorecard.

Step 6: Take out the print out and save it for future reference.

There are three stages of the IBPS SO recruitment process including preliminary, main, and interview round. The preliminary examination was held on 26 December and 27 December while the main exam was conducted on 24 January. The results of the main exam were declared on 4 February.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill up the posts of IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer. Through this, IBPS is hoping to fill 647 vacancies.