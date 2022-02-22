IBPS Specialist Officer Mains 2021 scorecard out; check details here

IBPS also released the list of candidates who had qualified for the interview round. All documents mentioned in the call letter have to be produced by the candidates at the time of the interview

The scorecard of the Specialist Officer (SO) Main exam 2021 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates can download their scorecard for the SO Main exam 2021 at the official website at ibps.in.

Steps to download IBPS SO Main exam 2021 scorecard:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

Click on the link for the scorecards of the CRP SPL-XI exam given on the main page

Select the link to view the Main Exam 2021 scorecard

Enter the required details to access the IBPS portal

The IBPS SO Main Exam 2021 scorecard will appear on your screen

Check your IBPS result and download a copy for future use

Direct link is here.

Shortlisted candidates will be called in by the IBPS for the interview round, according to the official notification. The interview is scheduled to be held in February/March. The call letters for the interview round have also been released by the IBPS and can be downloaded from the official website.

The IBPS has also released the list of candidates who had qualified for the interview round. All documents mentioned in the call letter have to be produced by the candidates at the time of the interview. View the notice here.

The final result of the SO recruitment drive will be declared in April this year.

The IBPS is conducting this recruitment drive for a total of 1,828 posts, including Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I, HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Law Officer (Scale I), among other vacancies.

The recruitment drive began in November last year. The IBPS SO preliminary exam 2021 was held on 26 December. Applicants who qualified the preliminary exam then appeared for the SO Main Exam 2021, which took place on 30 January. The results of the IBPS SO Main exam 2021 were released on 15 February.

For more information regarding the recruitment drive, interview round and other details, applicants can visit the official IBPS website.

