IBPS SO recruitment 2021: Hall tickets for prelims exam out at ibps.in; check direct link here

The admit cards for the preliminary exam 2021 for the post of Specialist Officer (CRP-SPL-XI) have been put out by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates who applied for the exam can download their preliminary exam admit card from - https://ibps.in/.

Follow these steps to apply for the exam

-Visit the official website - https://ibps.in/

- Click on the link that reads, ‘Download prelims exam call letter for CRP-SPL-XI’ on the homepage

-Next, click on the download call letter link

-Key in your credentials such as registration number, roll number and password

-Login and view the IBPS SO admit card for prelims

-Download and print a copy to use in the future

Direct link to download the IBPS SO (CRP-SPL-XI) hall ticket is here - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpspxinov21/cloea_dec21/login.php?appid=fde458594d5aad208def4b59e03f917f

The IBPS SO preliminary exam 2021 will be held on 26 December. As per the official information handout available on the website, the prelims exam will be conducted online through an objective test of 150 questions, with a total of 125 marks. The duration of the IBPS SO test is 2 hours. For every wrong answer marked by the applicant, one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted as a penalty.

Candidates are hereby informed that the date, time and venue of the exam hall will be mentioned in their call letter. Each applicant has to affix their recent passport size colored photograph on the admit card and bring it to the centre, along with a valid photo identification proof and a photocopy of the ID proof.

The prelims admit card will not be collected at the venue, however, it has to be retained in order to be submitted when the applicant appears in the main examination.

Selection for the IBPS SO (CRP-SL-XI) exam 2021 is based on three rounds which are qualifying the prelims, followed by qualifying the main examination and then appearing in the final round which is the Interview.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,828 vacancies for various posts such as Law Officer (Scale I), IT Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I).