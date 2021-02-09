IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Main result declared at ibps.in; here's how to check details
Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of main exam to be considered to be shortlisted for interview
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the result for the main exam held for the recruitment of officer’s scale-I post.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result at the official website ibps.in.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the exam, which was conducted on 30 January across various centres in the country will have its result link remain open till 14 February.
The report added that each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of main exam to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Following the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main examination will not be shared with the candidates who are shortlisted for the interview.
According to a report in The Times of India, depending on the number of vacancies that are available, an adequate number of candidates in each category that does not exceed three times the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for the interview, subject to availability.
Here's how to download the IBPS RRB Officer Scale I online Main Examination Result:
Step 1: Candidates need to click on the official website of IBPS.
Step 2: Once there, they need to enter their registration number/ roll number, password/ date of birth, captcha code and then click on login.
Step 3: Candidates will find their results displayed on the screen.
Step 4: Candidates need to download their result and print it for future reference.
