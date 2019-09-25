IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection to announce scores soon on ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019 to be announced soon | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon be announcing the results for the RRB Clerk preliminary exams.

After the results are announced, candidates can check their scores on the official website — ibps.in.

Officials have also indicated that the results can be expected to be out on 4 October tentatively.

For candidates from Kashmir, the exams have been postponed and will now be held on 29 September.

After the final leg of the examination is over (on 29 September), the admit card for the mains exam will be released.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for further details, and for the announcement of the IBPS RRB Clerk results.

The IBPS RRB PO Mains 2019 will be held on 13 October, 2019.