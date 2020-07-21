IBPS RRB 2020: 21 July last date to apply for 9638 banking jobs; visit ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is closing the application process for posts of 9,638 IBPS RRB 2020 PO and Clerks today, 21 July (Tuesday).

According to Times Now, the notification for the same was released on 30 June and the application process for Officers Scale & Office Assistant posts began on 1 July.

Candidates who have not applied till now can go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in to apply for the positions.

According to the report, an online examination is going to be conducted for the recruitment of Group A which are the Officers (Scale - I,II and III) and Group B, which happens to be the Office Assistant posts.

As per the official notification, "The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2020."

The application fees for the general category candidates is INR 850/- for Officer Scale I, II, and III and Office Assistant. In case the candidate belongs to SC/ST/PWBD category the fee is INR 180.

According to Jagran Josh, once the IPBS RRB online application process successfully concludes, IBPS will issue the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020 for pre-exam training (PET), to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwD categories.

The report adds that post training, IBPS will conduct the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam for IBPS RRB Office Assistants (Clerk) and Officer Scale I (PO).

The prelims exam is scheduled to be held in August 2020 itself.

How to fill IBPS RRB Application Form 2020