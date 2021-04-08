IBPS releases provisional list under CRP RRB Phase IX Office Assistant; check details at ibps.in

The minimum age requirement for the position is 18 years while the maximum is 28

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the provisional list of candidates who have been allotted under CRP (Common Recruitment Process) RRB Phase IX Office Assistant. The list has been shared on the official website. Candidates can visit https://www.ibps.in/ to check it.

These steps can be followed to check the provisional list:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.ibps.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a link titled ‘Click here to view the list of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRB IX Office Assistants’. Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, select your state to see the IBPS Office Assistants IX list

Step 4: Check for your registration number. Take a screenshot of the page where your registration number, marks, and the allotted bank can be seen

Step 5: Take a print out of the screenshot and keep it safely for future reference

According to the official advertisement, the exam was conducted as part of the IX phase of the IBPS CRP. The exam was held in two phases, preliminary and main. It further mentions that the candidates will be provisionally allotted based on the marks of the main exam.

The results of the main exam were declared by the IBPS on 1 March.

The minimum age requirement for the position is 18 years while the maximum is 28 which means the candidates should have not been born earlier than 02.07.1992 and later than 01.07.2002.