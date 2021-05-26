The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the interview process for IT vacancies on the official website ibps.in.

Candidates, who have enrolled for the recruitment drive, can download the hall tickets for the personal interview from 25 May to 2 June. Candidates are advised to download the call letter before the last date.

The admit card contains the interview date and time. Before appearing for the personal interview, candidates are requested to read and follow all instructions.

Applicants can download the call letter for interview by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the website ibps.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link ‘Click here to download your call letter for the personal interview of IT posts’

Step 3: On the new page, candidates need to log in their credentials correctly

Step 4: Then the call letter for the personal interview will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates can download the interview call letter or save it on the computer

CLICK HERE for the the direct link

This recruitment drive will fill up 6 posts of Programmer, IT Systems Support Engineer, and IT Engineer.

Selection Process:

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of an online test, skill test, and interview. Finally, the merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in the interview round.

The IBPS conducts recruitment exams every year for various posts. Annually, lakhs of candidates appear in various recruitment exams across the country.