IBPS PO 2020 notification: Online application process begins from today at ibps.in, register by 26 August

IBPS PO 2020 notification | The preliminary examination will held on 3, 10 and 11 October, while the results will be declared in October or November.

IBPS PO 2020 notification | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the online application process for recruitment of probationary officers from 5 August.

The last date to apply for IBPS PO/MT recruitment 2020 and pay the application fees is 26 August. The call letters for pre-exam training will be available for download in September and the training will be conducted from 21 to 26 September.

According to a report by The Times of India, the preliminary examination will held on 3, 10 and 11 October. The results will be declared in October or November.

Candidates who qualify the prelims will have to appear for the IBPS PO main exam that will be conducted on 28 November. The results for which will be declared in December.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview in January-February 2021 and the provisional allotment will take place in April next year.

Those applying for posts should be aged 20 and 30 years and born not earlier than 2 August, 1990 and not later than 1 August, 2000.

Applicants should hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university and have a valid marksheet, degree certificate. The documents will have to be submitted at the time of interview.

Candidates from unreserved, EWS category will have to pay application fees of Rs 850, while those from SC, ST, PWD category will have to pay Rs 175.

A report by Careers360 mentions that there has been a decrease in number of vacancies this year for which the IBPS PO 2020 entrance examination is being conducted.

This year there are a total of 1,167 vacancies as compared to 4,336 openings last year.

The IBPS PO preliminary exam will be of 100 marks and will check the candidates' knowledge in three subjects English, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

The English language will consist of 30 marks, while the remaining two sections will be of 35 marks each. The total duration of the examination is an hour.

Steps to apply for IBPS PO 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link - CWE PO/MT

Step 3: Tap on the tab to apply for probationary officers and management trainees

Step 4: Online application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Click for and enter the required information

Step 6: The provisional registration number and password will be generated

Step 7: Open the save date using provisional registration number and password

Step 8: Upload signature, photographs and other required documents. Once done, click on the final submit button.

For details on IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 click here.

Here's the direct link to apply - https://www.ibps.in/crp-po-mt-x/