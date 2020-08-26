IBPS PO 2020: Last date to apply for 1,167 banking jobs today; register at ibps.in

The online application process had started on 5 August 2020. Those who have already registered for the IBPS PO/MT exam can edit their applications till today

The online registration of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) will close today (Wednesday, 26 August).

Candidates who want to take the PO exam can register on the official website - ibps.in.

The online application process began on 5 August, reported Times of India. Candidates who have already registered for the exam can edit their application forms till Wednesday.

They can print their IBPS PO 2020 exam application form by 10 September.

This year IBPS will be recruiting a total of 1,167 probationary officers as compared to 4,336 last year.

The preliminary exam will be conducted on 3, 10 and 11 October and the results of which will be declared by October or November.

Those who qualify the prelims exam will have to appear for the IBPS PO main exam that is scheduled to be held on 28 November. The results will be announced in December.

Candidates who qualify the prelims will be called for interview in January-February 2021. The provisional allotment will be done in April.

Candidates applying for posts should be aged between 20 and 30 years and born not earlier than 2 August, 1990 and not later than 1 August, 2000.

Click here for details on IBPS PO recruitment 2020: https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Detailed_Advt_CRP_PO_X.pdf

Applicants from unreserved, EWS category will have to pay registration fee of Rs 850, while those from SC, ST, PWD category will need to pay Rs 175.

The IBPS PO preliminary exam 2020 will be of 100 marks. Questions in the test will be based on three subjects English, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

The English language section will be of 30 marks, while the other two sections will be of 35 marks each. The total duration of the examination is one hour.

The training process of the IBPS candidates is called pre-exam training and it is held for applicants belonging to SC/ ST, minority communities, NDTV reported.

The free training is conducted at specific centres for a week. However, it wasn't conducted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.ndtv.com/jobs/ibps-po-2020-apply-online-at-ibps-in-2284982

Steps to apply for IBPS PO 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'CWE PO/MT'

Step 3: Press on the tab to apply for probationary officers and management trainees

Step 4: Online application form will be displayed on the screen. Enter the required information

Step 5: Once done, provisional registration number and password will be generated

Step 6: Open the save date using provisional registration number and password

Step 7: Upload signature, photographs and other required documents. Click on the final submit button.

Here's a direct link to apply: https://www.ibps.in/crp-po-mt-x/