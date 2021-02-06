IBPS declares Clerk prelims result 2020-21; visit ibps.in to check score, download CRP Clerks X mains admit card

Candidates who cleared the preliminary exams will now be eligible to sit in the main exams to be held on 28 February

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of the preliminary exam conducted for the recruitment of CRP Clerks X on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can log in on ibps.in to check their marks online.

The result link went live at ibps.in on 6 February and it will remain available on the site till 12 February. According to a report by Jagran Josh, the preliminary exam was conducted by IBPS on 5, 12 and 13 December, 2020.

Follow these steps to check the prelims result online:

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Find the link on the homepage that says ‘Click Here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks X’ and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Password in the given space and login

Step 5: Once you have logged in, your result status will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the result, download the document and take a print out if needed

Here is the direct link to check the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam.

Also, the IBPS has released the admit cards for the IBPS Clerk Mains exam on the official website ibps.in. Candidates who cleared the preliminary exams will now be eligible to sit in the main exams. According to a report by Times of India, the IBPS is set to conduct the CRP Clerks X mains on 28 February. Following the main exam, a provisional allotment list will be released on 1 April.

Candidates will have to prepare for four subjects ahead of the main exam, namely General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. Applicants must qualify in each of the subjects in order to move ahead in the process.

Here is the direct link to download the IBPS Clerk Mains admit card.