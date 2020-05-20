You are here:
IBPS Clerk Result 2020: Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection announces result for Clerk, PO, SO; check results here ibps.in

India FP Trending May 20, 2020 13:32:02 IST

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced provisional allotment under reserve list for CRP Clerks, Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) and Specialist Officer on its websitehttps://www.ibps.in.

Representational image. PTI

Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS CRP Clerks-VIII, CRP Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT)-VIII and CRP Specialist Officer-VIII recruitment process can visit the official website and check their results. The data will be available on the website until 30 June.

To check the score, candidates will have to enter their registration number or roll number, followed by password or date of birth in (date/month/year) format and then the captcha.

According to a report by The Times of India, the provisional allotment has been prepared after the completion of the interview process, depending on the vacancies needed to be filled during the financial year 2019-2020.

Those who have been shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating organisations, based on the merit-cum-preference basis.

The reserve list contains 10 percent of the vacancies under each category, subject to the availability of candidates. As per a report in Jagran, the list does not guarantee provisional allotment to/recruitment by the participating organisations.

If the participating organisations come up with more vacancies, provisional allotment will be conducted for the candidates in the reserve list.

Here’s how to check the results:

  • Visit the official website - https://www.ibps.in/
  • On the top of the page, select the recruitment examination that you appeared for
  • You will be directed to a new page where you have to provide your log-in credentials
  • Enter captcha and press login
  • Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Direct link to check your result:

IBPS provisional allotment under reserve list for CRP Clerks-VIII - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpclk8sep18/rescl8krla_may20/login.php?appid=723d0a704e2d09adb974b81aa6a71d76

IBPS provisional allotment under reserve list for CRP PO/MT-VIII - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/ibpsot8aug18/respa8pora_may20/login.php?appid=f23869c4175472e27d9e6433a04f813c

IBPS provisional allotment under reserve list for CRP SPL-VIII- https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpspl8nov18/ress8ppla_may20/login.php?appid=b639ff10bc2abe5f2a17e063cc175827

 

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 13:32:02 IST



