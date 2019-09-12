IBPS clerk notification 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection releases notification at ibps.in; application process from 17 Sep

IBPS clerk notification 2019| Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the notification for the upcoming common recruitment process for the posts of the clerical cadre on it official website – ibps.in on Thursday (12 September). Eligible candidates can apply for the available posts through the official website.

Online registration for the exam starts from 17 September and ends on 9 October.

To qualify the exam, candidates will have to clear online examination that will be held in two phases, preliminary and mains. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the online preliminary exam and accordingly qualify for the online main exam.

Eligibility criteria for the aspiring candidates:

Age limit: An applicant’s age minimum age limit should be 20 years and maximum age limit to 28 years at the time of the application.

Educational qualification: The applicant must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognised by the Central government.

Applicants must be well adept working with a computer. They should have knowledge in operating and working with computer systems.

Applicant should know how to speak, read and write the official language of the state or union territory in which he or she wishes to apply

The online preliminary examinations will be conducted on 7, 8, 14 and 21 December. List of shortlisted candidates for the online main exam will be released on November and the final exam will be held on 19 January 2020, reported The Times of India.