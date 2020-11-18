IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 expected to be released today at ibps.in; exam to be held on 5, 12, 13 December

The IBPS invited applications to fill 2,557 vacancies in 11 participating banks, with the Clerk prelims 2020 scheduled to be held on 5, 12 and 13 December

The IBPS Clerk prelims 2020 admit cards are expected to be released today on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in. Candidates will have to carry their admit cards to exam centres, without which they will not be allowed to take the test.

The IBPS invited applications to fill 2,557 vacancies in 11 participating organisations - Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank. IBPS Clerk prelims 2020 will be held on 5, 12 and 13 December.

How to download IBPS Clerk prelims 2020 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for IBPS Clerk prelims 2020 admit card

Step 3: Log in providing the required credentials

Step 4: Hall ticket will display on screen

Step 5: Download admit card and take printout.

Those who are appearing in IBPS Clerk prelims 2020 exam will also have to carry valid ID proof for verification of identity. Candidates should check every personal detail printed on IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 admit card carefully. In case they find any error in any information, they should bring it to the notice of authorities concerned.

Those who qualify the prelims exam will have to appear for IBPS Clerk main exam 2020. The mains exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on 28 February, 2021, instead of January.

The prelims exam will be of 100 marks. It will have 100 questions of one mark each and students will be allotted 60 minutes to complete the test. Of the 100 questions, 35 each will be from Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability and 30 from the English Language. One-fourth marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.