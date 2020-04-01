IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020 to be declared after coronavirus lockdown on ibps.in  

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will declare the IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020 after 21-day nationwide lockdown to restrict the spread of coronavirus ends.

The result will be released on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - ibps.in .

"Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e COVID-19 pandemic, the declaration of results of provisional allotment under reserve lists of CRP –PO/MT -VIII, CRP- CLERKS- VIII and CRP–Specialist Officers- VIII shall be postponed until further orders," a notification released by IBPS on its website said.

IBPS Clerk Mains examination 2020 was conducted across the country on 19 January.

The notification said that with "respect to expiration of reserve list" on 31 March, 2020 for all the common recruitment processes, it will be modified and the validity date shall be informed in due course.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS Clerk Main examination 2020 can check their results by following the below-mentioned steps:

Visit the ibps.in , the official website of IBPS

, the official website of IBPS On the homepage, tap on IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020 link

Provide your credentials and click on login

IBPS Clerk Main examination 2020 result will then be displayed on your screen

Download your IBPS Clerk Main Result 2020.

