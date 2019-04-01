IBPS Clerk Main Result 2019 declared at ibps.in, check for steps to see results here

IBPS Clerk Main Result 2019 | The Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the IBPS Clerk Mains result on Monday (1 April, 2019). Candidates can check and download their results at the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. They will need to enter their registration number and date of birth to check the IBPS Clerk Mains result. Aspirants should also note that the IBPS Clerk Mains result will be available on the website till 30 April, 2019.

The recruitment examination was conducted on 20 January, 2019. The main examination lasts for 2 hours and 40 minutes. The Clerk Preliminary Exam was conducted on 8,9,15 and 16 December, 2018. The candidates who will clear the examinations will be shortlisted for the 7,275 banking posts.

Steps to check the IBPS Clerk Main Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on “IBPS clerk main exam results 2018" link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password and login

Step 5: Your result will appear, download and take printout for future reference

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts recruitment for several banks including top PSUs at various levels. This exam was for the post of a clerk. The examination would not have an interview round and the final result would be declared on the basis of the performance in the main examination. The provisional allotment of banks to the successful candidates will commence from April 2019.

