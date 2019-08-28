IB Result 2019: MHA declares result for Security Assistant tier-1 exam; check scores at mha.gov.in

IB Result 2019 | The Intelligence Bureau (IB), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Wednesday declared the Tier-1 exam result for the post of Security Assistant/Executive.

The written examination was conducted on 12 February, 2019 and on 31 March, 2019 for Jammu and Kashmir.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check results on the official site of Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in. or through the direct link.

Steps to check IB results online:

Step 1: Visit official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'More' button in the 'What's New' section

Step 3: Click on the 'More' button in front of the option- Result of SA/Exe Exam (tier-I) of IB

Step 4: On the IB website for the Security Assistant/ Executive Examination 2018, click on the icon 'view result of Tier-1'

Step 5: Download result in PDF format and check roll number

The roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates have been given in ascending order (horizontally) and these are not in the order of merit. Candidates whose roll numbers have been shortlisted are eligible to appear for the Tier-2 and Tier-3 examinations.

Candidates would be informed through email and SMS to download the call letters for Tier-2 and Tier-3 exams in due course.

Tier-2 examination will have descriptive type questions and will be of qualifying nature. The examination will be conducted for 50 marks and will have be of a duration of one hour. Candidates would be required to obtain minimum of 20 marks so that their marks in Tier-2 could be taken into account for preparing final merit list on the basis of combined performance in Tier-1 and Tier-3 exam.

All candidates appearing in Tier-2 exam would be provisionally admitted in Tier-3 exam, which is the interview and personality test.