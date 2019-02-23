IB requirement 2019 for 318 deputy director, intelligence officer and other posts, get the details here

IB requirement 2019 | The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the official notification inviting applications for the posts of Intelligence Officer, Senior Research Officer, Security Officer, Deputy Director, Senior Accounts Officer and various other posts.

There are 318 vacancies that the IB hopes to fill in this recruitment drive, reported Business Today.

Candidates can apply for the IB posts until 17 April, 2019.

The maximum age limit is 56 years. Jobs under the IB are distributed across India.

To apply for a particular post, follow the steps below:

1. Go to the home ministry's official site, mha.gov.in. 2. In the home page, you will see a notification of the relevant IB recruitment notification. 3. Click on the link to arrive at the relevant PDF file containing the details of the vacancies. 4. Download the application form and fill the same 5. Submit the application form along with other related documents to Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 SP Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21. Candidates with Bachelors engineering degrees in various streams, a masters degree in physics, statistics, accounts or who have passed Class 12 and have relevant experience will be eligible to apply for the listed jobs. The following are the IB job vacancies, as tabulated by JagranJosh. Deputy Director/Tech – 3 posts

Senior Accounts Officer – 2 posts

Senior Research Officer– 2 posts

Security Officer (Technical) – 6 posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone – 1 post

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive - 54 posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech – 7 posts

Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – 12 posts

Assistant Security Officer(General) – 10 posts

Personal Assistant - 7 posts

Caretaker – 4 posts

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – 167 posts

Research Assistant – 2 posts

Halwai Cum Cook - 11 posts

Accountant – 26 posts

Nursing Orderly – 2 posts

Female Staff Nurse – 1 post

