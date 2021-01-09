IB ACIO recruitment 2020: Application process to fill 2,000 posts closes today, register at mha.gov.in

Candidates applying for the posts should hold graduation or equivalent degree from a recognised university. The age limit of the applicants has been set between 18 to 27 years

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), registration process for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/Executive ends today (9 January). Willing and eligible candidates can register at mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in.

The opening is a General Central Service, Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) post. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 2,000 posts.

According to a report by The Times of India, appointment to the post is temporary. However, permanent appointment will depend on numerous factors in the post in force at that time.

Male applicants belonging to General, EWS and OBC categories will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 100 and processing charges of Rs 500. SC/ST and all female applicants as well as Ex-servicemen will be only required to pay the recruitment processing fee of Rs 500.

Candidates will have to make the payment through debit, credit card, internet banking, UPI, SBI challan. The deadline to submit application fee through SBI challan is 12 January.

As per a report by Times Now, candidates applying for the posts should hold graduation or equivalent degree from a recognised university. The age limit of the applicants has been set between 18 to 27 years.

Candidates who will be shortlisted for the post will be getting a salary in the range of Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400. They will also be entitled to get a special security allowance which will be 20 percent of the basic pay in addition to other government allowances. They will also be receiving cash compensation for working on holidays.

To check details about IB ACIO 2020 recruitment, click here.

Direct link to apply for IB ACIO 2020 recruitment: https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/68961/Instruction.html

Candidates are advised to fill all the details correctly and provide the required documents in the appropriate manner to avoid rejection of application form.