IAS who directed controversial transfers in UP Health gets MSME, 16 others transferred

Lucknow: As part of what looks like a major overhauling in the Uttar Pradesh’s bureaucracy, 16 senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were transferred from one ministry to another following a Government Order on Thursday.

Among those who have been reassigned, the most prominent names are Amit Mohan Prasad Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health who was recently called out by the Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak over ‘controversial transfers’ in his department.

And Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Information, who has been sent to the sports department.

While ACS, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad has been given charge of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Export promotion, Khadi, Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma, who was on wait list has been given charge of Medical, Health and Family welfare departments as Principal Secretary, the transfer list released on Thursday morning said.

Prasad’s name cropped up in a controversy related to transfers in the Medical and Health department. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had expressed his displeasure over the issue and questioned the procedure followed.

ACS, Governor, Mahesh Gupta, has been given responsibility of Energy department while ACS, Sports, Kalpana Awasthi will be new ACS to Governor.

Principal Secretary to CM Sanjay Prasad has been given charge of Home department besides his existing responsibility.

Principal Secretary, general administration, Hari Om has been sent to social welfare department while Member, Revenue, Sudhir M Bobade has been made Principal Secretary, Higher Education department.

