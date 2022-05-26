IAS officer who used to walk dog in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh, Centre seeks report
While Sanjeev Khirwar has been transferred to Ladakh, his wife Rinku Dugga who is also a bureaucrat has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh
IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar who forced athletes to vacate Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium so that he could walk his dog has been transferred to Ladakh.
The Ministry of Home Affairs said that while Sanjeev Khirwar has been transferred to Ladakh, his wife Rinku Dugga who is also a bureaucrat has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi respectively.
Hours after a news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Sanjeev Khirwar & his wife Rinku Dugga, MHA has transferred both the AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar & Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi respectively: MHA order pic.twitter.com/teMHyNPwhw
— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022
The move comes hours after The Indian Express reported that Khirwar has been misusing the Delhi government-run facility for the past few months.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Xiaomi set to open its Mi Home offline retail store in Delhi-NCR
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to open its 'Mi Home' signature retail store in the Delhi-NCR region.
Vijender Singh a deserving winner against Kerry Hope as India come to embrace pro boxing
On way to his first Pro title, Vijender or Viju as he is popularly known as, stopped Australian Kerry Hope 296-274 on unanimous decision for his seventh straight victory.