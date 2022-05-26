IAS officer who used to walk dog in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh, Centre seeks report

While Sanjeev Khirwar has been transferred to Ladakh, his wife Rinku Dugga who is also a bureaucrat has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh

IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar who forced athletes to vacate Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium so that he could walk his dog has been transferred to Ladakh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that while Sanjeev Khirwar has been transferred to Ladakh, his wife Rinku Dugga who is also a bureaucrat has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi respectively.

Hours after a news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Sanjeev Khirwar & his wife Rinku Dugga, MHA has transferred both the AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar & Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi respectively: MHA order pic.twitter.com/teMHyNPwhw — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

The move comes hours after The Indian Express reported that Khirwar has been misusing the Delhi government-run facility for the past few months.

