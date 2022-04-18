IAS officer shares video of roadside fruit shop, advocates support for small businesses

While sharing the video, Sahu wrote that it was humbling to see small vendors and businesses working hard for their livelihood

In today’s time when big businesses are easily taking over the small ones, it becomes important to support community-based and family-run enterprises. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a family setting up their watermelon shop late at night.

In the 13-second video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, three adults and two children can be seen efficiently passing large watermelons from a truck to their shop in a synchronised manner.

While sharing the video, Sahu wrote that it was humbling to see small vendors and businesses working hard for their livelihood. She added that one should never bargain with them to save a few bucks and that they should always get their due.

Have a look at her post here:

Saw this whole family working in sync late last night setting up their watermelon shop of the season.Always humbling to see small vendors & bussinesses working hard to earn their livelihood.Never bargain with them to save few bucks, give them their due #SupportSmallBusinesses pic.twitter.com/k2uHOvvmcE — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 16, 2022

The video has certainly touched social media users who viewed it more than 46,000 times so far. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “A typical Indian scene.”

A typical Indian scene. Hard working comes from the feeling of living honourably. https://t.co/Dn29qmITh5 — DR.K.S.RAVICHANDRAN (@KSRLAW) April 16, 2022

Another user said how circumstances force people to work on illegal land and live on a subsistence income. He highlighted that 'poor families lack access to spaces, assets, home loans and enrichment'. Tagging Sahu, the user said that it was not the fault of the poor, but policymakers.

Circumstances force people to work on illegal land and live on a subsistence income. Poor families lack access to spaces, hence assets, hence loans, hence enrichment. Not the fault of the poor but of policymakers & administrators like Ms. Sahu. Pls refer. Hernando de Soto https://t.co/XRxYVQ05DI — Rahul Deodhar (@rahuldeodhar) April 16, 2022

“Why doesn’t the state enable them by setting up areas with proper hygiene and etc to run their shops? Why roadside? Railway Stations have lot of platform real estate which could be used for juice shops,” said a user.

Someone even pointed out the benefits of living in a joint family and wrote, “Beauty of living in large/joint families. Share all struggles and joys together..”

Echoing the IAS officer’s point of view, a user wrote, “Yes madam, I never bargain with these vendors. I don't even ask for the rates.”

Yes madam, I never bargain with these vendors. I don't even ask for the rates. https://t.co/X27g2dyXCJ — Rathnesh M H (@RathneshM) April 16, 2022

How do you think we can regularise the roadside vendors?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.