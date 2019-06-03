IAF's AN-32 with 13 on board goes missing after take off from Assam's Jorhat; search operations underway

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) AN-32 went missing on Monday after taking off from Jorhat in Assam, according to media reports.

According to ANI, the aircraft was overdue for landing for more than two hours in Menchuka air field of Arunachal Pradesh. It last contacted ground sources at 1 pm, after taking off from Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm.

CNN-News18 reported there were 13 people on board the aircraft, of which eight were crew members and five were passengers.

To locate the missing aircraft, the IAF has launched Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft and C-130 special operation aircraft on a search mission. Further details are awaited.

In July 2016, an AN-32 had gone missing after taking off from Port Blair with 29 people on board. According to The Times of India, investigations to look for the aircraft yielded no result.