IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Chamrajnagar in Karnataka, Pilots ejects safely  

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka on Thursday, while on a routine training sortie. Both the pilots ejected and are said to be safe.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, said IAF in a tweet.

#WATCH | A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident: Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/RQn6JFRJqH — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

“A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” IAF tweeted.

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 1, 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.