IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Chamrajnagar in Karnataka, Pilots ejects safely
Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.
A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka on Thursday, while on a routine training sortie. Both the pilots ejected and are said to be safe.
A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, said IAF in a tweet.
#WATCH | A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident: Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/RQn6JFRJqH
— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023
— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 1, 2023
