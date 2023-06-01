IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Chamrajnagar in Karnataka, Pilots ejects safely  

India

Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

FP Staff June 01, 2023 13:42:47 IST
A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka on Thursday, while on a routine training sortie. Both the pilots ejected and are said to be safe.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, said IAF in a tweet.

“A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today,  while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” IAF tweeted.

