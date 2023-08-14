IAF to replace Mi17 with home made ALH MK-III for Independence Day 2023 celebrations
The Independence Day 2023 celebrations will see a significant change. For the first time on Independence Day, 2 ALH MK-III helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be used to shower flower petals at the Red Fort. These are indigenous helicopters.
Until now, Mi17 helicopters procured from Russia used to be used for the task.
The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) is one of the most modern helicopters currently in service with the Indian Air Force (IAF). It has high-intensity searchlights, a full glass cockpit, Shakti engines, electro-optical sensors, and more. India has so far produced more than 335 ALH MK-III helicopters.
However, the ALH MK-III helicopter has battled with several technical issues. The latest crash of this indigenously manufactured helicopter took place on May 4 following which the Indian Army decided to temporarily ground its ALH fleet for precautionary checks.
After an Indian Navy ALH MK-III was abandoned at sea on March 8, 2023, followed by an incident involving a Coast Guard ALH, all three armed services and the Coast Guard grounded their ALH fleets. Only a few batches of the fleet have recently been given the green light to fly after the entire fleet underwent thorough inspections by crews from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
