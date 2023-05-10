IAF to receive first batch of C-295 military transport aircraft in October

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is scheduled to get the first C-295 military transport aircraft in October this year after it completed its maiden flight in Spain.

According to media reports, an IAF team of pilots and technicians will shortly visit Spain to begin training regarding operational details of the C-295 military transport aircraft.

Before using the actual aircraft for further training after the delivery, the team will attend classes and train on a simulator.

While 40 additional C-295 aircraft will be produced and built by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of an industrial cooperation with Airbus, 16 C-295 aircraft are to be produced in Seville, Spain, and delivered to the IAF in ‘fly-away’ condition.

These five- to ten-tonners will replace the IAF’s old fleet of British-built Avro transport planes, which made their first flight in 1961. With the agreement, India will take over as the country with the largest C-295 fleet.

“This first flight represents a significant accomplishment for the first Make-in-India aerospace programme,” Jean-Brice Dumont, head of Military Air Systems at Airbus Defence and Space, said in a statement.

There are 280 orders from 39 operators total for the global C-295 programme.

India may buy more C-295 aircraft

The first’made-in-India’ C-295 is expected to be delivered in 2026, and the entire order is expected to be fulfilled by 2031 at a rate of eight aircraft per year.

A total of 56 C-295 military transport aircraft have been ordered by India, but more could still be forthcoming from the Indian armed forces, including orders for at least 16 aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard.

After completing an internal analysis on what it desires for the transport fleet in the future, the IAF is likely to order additional as well.

This is due to the AN-32, which serves as the foundation for the Indian military’s aerial logistics requirements, being phased out by 2032 and belonging to the same class as the C-295.

According to IAF sources, the C-295 outperforms the AN-32 and can land on short and uneven runways, unlike the Soviet-built aircraft.

A number of nations in the area, including the UAE, the Philippines, Thailand, Uzbekistan, and Indonesia, use the C-295, which India is considering exporting while also positioning itself as an MRO hub for this aircraft.

