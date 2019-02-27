IAF surgical strikes LIVE updates: Pakistani jets violate Indian airspace in Poonch and Rajouri, drops bomb on way back

IAF surgical strikes Latest updates: Reports have said that in retaliation to India's yesterday's airstrike, Pakistani jets have violated the Indian airspace on Wednesday. Jets were sighted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri sectors and they have reportedly dropped bombs on vacant areas.

In aftermath of the Indian Air Force strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed installations across the border, the hostilities between India and Pakistan seems to have escalated. Pakistani troops Wednesday intensely shelled Indian posts in Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The shelling comes a day after the IAF carried out air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps inside the neighbouring country. Pakistani Army fired mortar shells towards Indian posts in the arly hours of Wednesday, a police official said. He said there were no reports of any casualties so far. The official said the Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistani action in an equal measure.

The exchange of fire across the LoC in Uri sector was going in when reports last came in, he added.

Meanwhile, an air space violation was reported in Rajouri sector as well, as unconfirmed reports said a Pakistani chopper sighted in Indian air space.

With inputs from PTI

