IAF Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 1,500 'Group C' civilian vacancies in Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for Group ‘C’ Civilian posts for as many as 1,524 vacancies.

These vacancies are in the Western Air Command Unit, Southern Air Command Unit, Eastern Air Command Units, Central Air Command Units, Maintenance Command Units, and Training Command Unit.

The recruitment was declared on 3 April. The selection will be on the basis of the written exam followed by a skill, physical or practical test.

Citing the official notification, News18 reported that applicants must be at least 18 years old and must not be over the age of 25. Aspirants who belong to the reserved categories will get a relaxation in the upper age limit depending on the guidelines given by the government.

Applicants need to apply offline by taking a printout of the form and sending it to the concerned Air Force station. If any aspirant would like to apply for more than one post then h/she will have to send different applications for each post.

The vacancies are for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Mess Staff, Stenographer Grade-II, Store Keeper, Laundryman, Painter, Fireman, Hindi Typist, and many others. The last date to apply for the recruitment is 2 May.

The applications will be assessed on the basis of the documents, certificates, and qualifications. They will be issued admit cards for the written test on this basis.

The questions will be from sections like General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, and General Awareness.