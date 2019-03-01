IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman finally returns to India after nearly days in captivity in Pakistan

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 23:47:10 IST
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 23:47:10 IST
Welcome
Geneva Convention applies to captured IAF pilots, so Pakistan must treat them humanely and with respect
Pakistan leaks video of IAF pilot Abhinandan 'praising' his captors; India objects to 'vulgar display' of injured personnel
Pakistan to release IAF pilot: Ahead of LS polls, national security must not become hostage to electoral politics
Swara Bhasker condemns Pakistani actress Veena Malik for 'sick' tweet mocking IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman