IAF pilot Abhinandan return LIVE updates: Wing commander crosses over from Pakistan to India

Abhinandan Varthaman Latest updates: Wing Commander Abhinandan Vathamanhas been officially handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah-Attari border. CNN-News18 reported that in the next 30 minutes, he is likely to complete formalities on the Indian side.
The Border Security Force has asked the Punjab Police to make the border ceremony as low key an affair as possible. Following this, the police has removed the crowd from the area and the Beating Retreat ceremony has been closed for the public for today. CNN-News18 reported that this has been done to ensure that the repatriation process of the IAF pilot does not turn into a public spectacle.
IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to Indian High Commission in Islamabad, has left for Lahore. From there he will be brought to the Attari-Wagah border checkpost, from where an IAF team will airlift him to Delhi.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke about the menace of terrorism, however, she stopped short of naming Pakistan. "Terrorism is destroying lives,destabilizing regions and putting the world at great peril. Terror reach is growing and the toll it is taking is increasing," Swaraj said at OIC event.
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman has been handed over to Indian High Commission in Pakistan, from where he will be brought to the Attari-Wagah border. He is expected to cross over between 3 to 4 pm, Hindustan Times reported.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that he will not attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit. He said: "I will not attend Council of Foreign Ministers as a matter of principle for having extended invitation as a Guest of Honour to Sushma Swaraj."
Latest reports suggest that the IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has left for Lahore from Islamabad. He is expected to reach the Attari-Wagah border around 2 pm.
Scores of people assembled at the Attari Joint Check Post with Indian flags on Friday to receive IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who is likely to be released by Pakistani authorities later in the day. People started arriving in Attari since 6 am.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting. Earlier he had said that he would boycott the meeting if Swaraj participates.
All arrangements for IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan's release, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, have been finalised, Pakistan government sources have told the state media. He will be accompanied by the Indian air attache to Pakistan, media reported.
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman raised patriotic slogans, fired in the air and stuffed his mouth with documents when he landed on Pakistani soil after ejecting from his fighter jet, says the headman of a village on the other side of the border. He was attacked by locals who pelted him with stones and even shot him in the leg, the eyewitness revealed.
Reports have claimed that Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman will cross over to the Indian side around 12 noon at Wagah border. A delegation of IAF team will be there to receive him.
Sources said he was currently in Rawalpindi, from where he would be brought to Lahore, and would be handed over to India at Attari-Wagah border.
Recounting the dramatic events leading to his capture, Mohammad Razzaq Chaudhry, the chief of Horran village in Pakistan, told the BBC. Varthaman's first question on landing was whether he was in India, and the villagers tricked him with an affirmative response, leading the pilot to raise patriotic slogans about India.
However, he was in for a shock as the hostile mob turned on him.
Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman downed a F-16 fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force by firing an R-73 air-to-air missile before his MiG-21 Bison was hit during a fierce dogfight on Wednesday, official sources said.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and he is unwell. Qureshi said, "He is in Pakistan, according to my information". "He is unwell to the extent that he can't leave his house, because he's really unwell," the foreign minister said.
A delegation of IAF team will on Friday receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat, at the Wagah border, official sources said.
Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a "peace gesture".
Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.
A team of Indian Air Force officials will receive Wing Commander Abhinandan at the Wagah border on Friday evening, the sources said.
It is not clear whether Varthaman will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan.
India on Wednesday demanded immediate and safe return of the IAF pilot.
"We are happy that our pilot who had fallen across the Line of Control and was in the custody of Pakistan is being released. We are extremely happy to have him back. We only see it as a gesture which is in consonance with the Geneva Conventions," Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, the assistant chief of Air Staff, told a news conference.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has offered to receive Wing Commander Varthaman at the Attari border.
The Congress leader tweeted his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Dear @narendramodi ji, I'm touring the border areas of Punjab & I'm presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid_gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am," he wrote.
Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 17:26:25 IST
Highlights
Wing commander handed over to Indian authorities
CNN-News18 reported that the handover has taken place at the Wagah-Attari border. In the next 30 minutes, he is likely to complete formalities on the Indian side. Reports said that Air Vice Marshal Ravi Kapoor will make a statement before the media at 5:35 pm.
Abhinandan reaches Wagah border post
The visuals of the official handover of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to the Indian authorities is unlikely to be available as media has been barred from accessing the area.
Formalities complete on Pakistan side of border.
CNN-News18 reported that the procedure has been completed at the Pakistan side of the border. Wing Commander Abhinandan Vathaman is expected to cross over to India shortly.
Pakistan violates ceasefire at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district at 4.15 pm. The Indian Army is currently retaliating, ANI reported.
Both air vice marshals likely to receive Abhinandan at border
Wing Commander Abhinandan will be flown to New Delhi from Amritsar, sources told CNN-News18. Air vice marshals RGK Kapoor and Sreekumar Prabhakaran are expected to receive him at the Wagah border.
Few parties hating India, suspecting our fight against terror: Narendra Modi
As India awaits the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Kanyakumari, "Few parties, guided by hatred, have started hating India. No wonder, while the entire nation supports our armed forces, they suspect the armed forces. The world is supporting India’s fight against terror, but a few parties suspect our fight against terror.
"These are the same people whose statements are helping Pakistan and harming India. They are the same people whose statements are being happily quoted in Parliament of Pakistan and in the radio of Pakistan. I want to ask them, do you support our armed forces or suspect them?"
India facing terror for long, but not anymore, says Modi
In Kanyakumari, Narendra Modi said, "India has been facing terror for a long time, but not anymore. The nation expected the people responsible for terror to be punished but that was never done before. Mumbai attack happened but nothing was done against it. When Uri and Pulwama happened, you saw what our brave soldiers did. There was a time when news reports said that air force wanted to take action, but UPA did not want them to do anything. Now reports say that armed forces have all the power to do what they want. This is 'New India'."
Indian police distribute food to Pakistani passengers stranded near Amritsar
Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that Indian Punjab Police personnel distribute food to Pakistani passengers stranded outside Attari Railway station near Amritsar, following the temporary suspension of the Samjhauta Express rail services.
Everybody is proud IAF pilot Abhinandan is from Tamil Nadu, says Modi at poll rally
Campaigning for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Everyone is proud that brave Wing Commander Abhinandan is from Tamil Nadu... I am proud that India’s first woman Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is from Tamil Nadu."
This is the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directly spoken about Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman since his capture by Pakistani officials in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir on Wednesday after his aircraft was downed.
What happens after Wing Commander Abhinandan reaches India?
Once the IAF pilot reaches Indian shores, he will be sent in for a medical examination. A committee of the Indian Air Force will reconstruct the events of the crash to learn what was fired, the frequency and intensity of the firing.
This is the way the forces will gauge Pakistan’s preparedness. Then, the pilot will be debriefed by multiple agencies – namely the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He will be made to reconstruct the event. Owing to the news of crowds cheering in the region, there are speculations that he was taken to the army base in Bhimber in PoK.
Western Air Command Chief retires day after PAF aggression; Pak media reports he was fired
Western Air Command Chief Air Marshal C Hari Kumar, a decorated officer of the Indian Air Force, retired Thursday on the due date of retirement after completing more than 39 years of service. Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar took over as his successor.
However, there were some mischievous reports in Pakistani media that used his pre-scheduled retirement date to insinuate that India removed the senior officer from his post following "Pakistan’s successful strikes and capturing of a pilot on 27 February."
Beating the Retreat ceremony cancelled today, but customary lowering of flag to take place
CNN-News18 reported that the 30-minute long Beating the Retreat ceremony that takes place every evening at India-Pakistan border at Attari checkpost stands canceled today. However, the customary lowering of flags will take place but the ceremony will not be open to public.
BSF orders evacuation at Attari-Wagah border ahead of Abhinandan's return
The Border Security Force has asked the Punjab Police to make the border ceremony as low key an affair as possible. Following this, the police has removed the crowd from the area and the Beating Retreat ceremony has been closed for the public for today. CNN-News18 reported that this has been done to ensure that the repatriation process of the IAF pilot does not turn into a public spectacle.
Islamabad High Court Dismissed Plea Against Abhinandan's Release
Dismissing the plea, the Islamabad High Court gave a go-ahead to the repatriation of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The petitioner said the Indian pilot had violated the airspace of Pakistan to bomb the country and therefore he committed crime against Pakistan and should face trial here.
Pakistan rejects India's request to send Abhinandan back by air
Hours after Pakistan announced its decision to release Abhinandan Varthaman, India conveyed to Islamabad that it wants him to be sent back via aerial route and not through the Wagah land border, official sources told PTI. However, late in the night, Pakistan communicated to India that he will be returned through the Attari-Wagah border.
Sushma Swaraj's message to Pakistan at OIC
Will not receive IAF pilot at Wagah to ensure defence protocol, says Captain Amarinder Singh
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will not receive IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthman at the Waghah border to ensure that the defence protocol that is usually followed in such cases is not violated in any way.
"I would have loved to go, since both he and his father were from the National Defence Academy, like me, and it would have been an extremely happy and nostalgic moment for me to receive the brave officer,” said Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday in a statement.
'#NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan' trending in Pakistan on Twitter
In the hours before the release of IAF pilot Abhinandan on Friday, the hashtag #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan was trending in Pakistan on Twitter.
Khan had announced that Pakistan was freeing Varthaman, unconditionally, as a gesture of peace. Some other trending topics in the neighbouring country included, #GoBackModi, and #PaksitanLeadsWithPeace.
Sushma Swaraj talks terrorism at OIC but stops short of naming Pakistan
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke about the menace of terrorism, however, she stopped short of naming Pakistan.
"Terrorism is destroying lives,destabilizing regions and putting the world at great peril. Terror reach is growing and the toll it is taking is increasing," Swaraj said at OIC event.
Hinting indirectly at Pakistan, Sushma said that the nations which support terrorisms must be warned that such pursuits give no benefit to anyone. She then urged the world to help them dismantle terror hotbeds, and their funding mechanism to bring an end to the menace.
Reuters report says any damage to JeM installation at Jaba top seems unlikely
People in the area said Jaish-e Mohammad did have a presence, running not an active training camp but a madrassa, or religious school, about one km from where the bombs fell. "It is Taleem ul Quran madrassa. The kids from the village study there. There is no training," said Nooran Shah
A sign which had been up earlier in the week identifying the madrassa’s affiliation to Jaish-e Mohammad had been removed by Thursday and soldiers prevented reporters from gaining access. But it was possible to see the structure from the back. It appeared intact, like the trees surrounding it, with no sign of any damage of the kind seen near the bomb craters.
'Only a crow died': Pakistani villagers claim no casualties in Indian airstrike, says Reuters report
Locals say 400 to 500 people live locally, scattered across hills in mudbrick homes. Reuters spoke to about 15 people, none of whom knew of any casualties apart from Nooran Shah. "I haven’t seen any dead bodies, only a local who was hurt by something or hit by some window, he was hurt," said Abdur Rasheed, echoing numerous others. "It shook everything," said Abdur Rasheed, who drives a pickup van around the area. He said there weren’t any human casualties: “No one died. Only some pine trees died, they were cut down. A crow also died.”
India sent Pakistan evidence of JeM's terror training activities on its soil
India, on Wednesday sent a dossier to Pakistan. This includes evidence of set of activities that Jaish-e-Mohammed and Azhar Masood undertake in Pakistan. These include, on blogs, websites, Facebook accounts and Twitter accounts apart from banners and pamphlets inviting people to join their training camps in Pakistan. Many of the listed blogs and websites openly declare association of Jaish-e-Mohammad with terror attacks.
Abhinandan Varthaman handed over to Indian High Commission
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman has been handed over to Indian High Commission in Pakistan, from where he will be brought to the Attari-Wagah border. He is expected to cross over between 3 to 4 pm, Hindustan Times reported.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi once again changes stance on OIC, says will send envoys
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that he will not attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit.
He said: "I will not attend Council of Foreign Ministers as a matter of principle for having extended invitation as a Guest of Honour to Sushma Swaraj."
He had initially threatened to boycott the meeting when UAE had invited India to be present as the guest of honour at the event. However, later some reports claimed that he will attend the event. However, now Pakistan has said that it will send some envoys to the summit.
Amit Shah questions Imran Khan's silence on Pulwama terror attacks
BJP President Amit Shah Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not condemning the Pulwama terror attack and said how could India trust him. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Shah said the Modi government has been able to create "fear" in the minds of those behind terrorism with its action against Pakistan-based terrorists.
Huge crowds gather at Attari border check post in anticipation of IAF pilot's release
Visuals from Attari checkpost at Wagah border where Indians eagerly await Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's release.
Celebratory mood at Wagah border as huge crowd awaits Abhinandan's release
Scores of people assembled at the Attari Joint Check Post with Indian flags on Friday to receive IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who is likely to be released by Pakistani authorities later in the day. People started arriving in Attari since 6 am, News18 reported.
We want peace, but we are prepared for everything: Imran Khan's Parliament address
Yesterday, at joint session of Pakistan Parliament, Imran Khan questioned India's intent to de-escalate the situation. "They sent Pulwama dossier today– two days after launching an attack. The question is: could they not have sent it earlier and if Pakistan had not acted upon it, then taken action against us?"
"Fingers started pointing towards Pakistan for Pulwama attack in less than half an hour of the incident. This came at a time on the eve of an important visit of Saudi Crown Prince. “Why would we sabotage such an important visit? What would Pakistan gain from the Pulwama incident? I asked India to give us actionable intelligence and we will act on it. We debated whether to respond after the India attack since there were no casualties. We did not want to cause any Indian casualties and be responsible for an escalation. The next day, we demonstrated our capability and will to respond but there was no collateral damage. There is no victory in a war. We shouldn’t even think of war. War is not a solution. If India takes any action again now, we will again have to retaliate. Pakistan wants peace. Our interest lies in peace and de-escalation... [But] we are prepared for everything."
Mad rush of mutual self destruction played between India and Pakistan: Manmohan Singh
"On a day when our country is grappling with another crisis of mad rush of mutual self destruction played between India and Pakistan, our basic problem is to get rid of chronic poverty, ignorance and disease which still afflicts citizens in our two countries," said former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
All arrangements for Abhinandan's release finalised
All arrangements for IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan's release, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, have been finalised, Pakistan government sources have told the state media. He will be accompanied by the Indian air attache to Pakistan, media reported.
By announcing release of captured IAF pilot, Imran Khan takes hold of narrative for now, grabs moral high ground
Whether it was the tenets of the Geneva Conventions that prevailed upon the Pakistani prime minister or concerns about escalating the situation is unknown, and more to the point, irrelevant. What needs to be noted is how Khan owned the narrative of the whole episode and demonstrated that he was taking the moral high ground in an increasingly volatile situation. But his announcement in the Pakistani Parliament that the pilot is to be released was no flash-in-the-pan or a one-off. He's been carefully managing the narrative ever since Abhinandan was captured.
Abhinandan to be received by IAF team at Wagah around noon, say reports
Reports have claimed that Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman will cross over to the Indian side around 12 noon at Wagah border. A delegation of IAF team will be there to receive him. Sources said he was currently in Rawalpindi, from where he would be brought to Lahore, and would be handed over to India at Attari-Wagah border
IAF pilot Abhinandan in Rawalpindi, to be handed over to India at Wagah, claim reports
Reprots claimed that IAF pilot Abhinandan has been kept in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan Army Headquarters are based. He will be flown to Lahore in a special flight, from where he will reportedly be handed over to the Indian side. A delegation of IAF team will go there to receive him. It is not clear whether Varthaman will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan.
IAF pilot pelted with stones, shot in leg by Pakistani locals, say eyewitness
Mohammad Razzaq Chaudhry, the chief of Horran village in Pakistan where IAF officer Abhinandan Varthaman was captured, told the BBC that he ran to the spot along with other villagers when he saw the MiG 21 crashing to the ground.
"My objective was to capture the pilot alive. I had seen the Indian flag on his parachute and knew he was Indian," Chaudhry was quoted as saying. He was first led to believe that he had landed in India so he started raising patriotic slogans. "The boys around him responded by saying, 'Long live Pakistan'!" Chaudhury told the BBC, adding that Varthaman then pulled out his gun and fired in the air to intimidate them."
IAF pilot Abhinandan was tricked to believe he landed in India by PoK locals, claims eyewitness
Recounting the dramatic events leading to the capture of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Mohammad Razzaq Chaudhry, the chief of Horran village in Pakistan, told the BBC. Varthaman's first question on landing was whether he was in India, and the villagers tricked him with an affirmative response, leading the pilot to raise patriotic slogans about India. However, he was in for a shock as the hostile mob turned on him.
IAF to receive Wing Commander Varthaman at Wagah border post
Two militants gunned down in Kupwara encounter, say reports
Two militants were killed in an overnight encounter at Babagund village of Langate, Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. The bodies of the slain militants have been recovered from the spot on Friday morning, Times Now reported.
IAF cites evidence to 'conclusively' prove use of F-16s by Pak against India
The Indian Air Force on Thursday displayed parts of an AMRAAM beyond visual range air-to-air missile as evidence to "conclusively" prove that Pakistan deployed US-manufactured F-16 fighter jets during an aerial raid targeting Indian military installations in Kashmir. Pakistan had on Wednesday categorically said that no F-16 fighter jets were used and denied that one of its planes had been downed by the IAF.
"There is enough evidence to show that F-16s were used in this mission and Pakistan is trying to hide this fact. Also, parts of AMRAAM air-to-air missile which is carried only on the F-16s in Pakistan Air Force were recovered East of Rajouri within the Indian territory," Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, assistant chief of Air Staff, told a news conference.
Encounter underway in Kashmir valley
An encounter broke out on Friday between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of Kupwara following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri sector, civilian injured
India-Pakistan tensions ground thousands of air travellers worldwide
Thousands of air travellers worldwide were left stranded on Thursday as the closure of Pakistan's airspace continued in the aftermath of tensions with India.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan said it would keep airspace shut until at least 1:30pm on Friday local time (0800 GMT), disrupting major routes between Europe and South East Asia. Thai Airways has cancelled nearly 30 flights, affecting 5,000 passengers. Singapore Airlines was also forced to divert Europe-bound flights to Mumbai and Dubai to refuel, while a flight to Frankfurt was cancelled. - AFP
Masood Azhar is in Pakistan, he's really unwell, Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells CNN
Speaking to CNN, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: "We are open to any step that leads to de-escalation and if they have good, solid evidence, please sit and talk, please initiate a dialogue and we will show reasonableness."
Responding to a question regarding Azhar's location, Qureshi said "he is in Pakistan, according to my information". "He is unwell to the extent that he can't leave his house, because he's really unwell," the foreign minister said.
Wing Commander Abhinandan to cross over to India from Wagah-Attari Border
Sources have told News18 that the pilot will be brought from Rawalpindi to Lahore by a special plane and then handed over to the Indian side.
I&B ministry asks YouTube to remove videos of Wing Commander Abhinandan in Pakistan's custody
Soon, after Wing Commander Abhinandan's MiG21 jet crashed in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, videos of him in Pakistan's custody surfaced. Some clips showed him being captured and in the custody of the Pakistani army. The information technology ministry has directed YouTube to remove 11 videos showing the Wing Commander.
Pakistan to return IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman today
Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is set to return after two days in Pakistani captivity. The announcement by Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday evening brought relief to Indians.
The IAF pilot was captured on Wednesday after his MiG-21 fighter jet crashed in an aerial combat with a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet.
17:25 (IST)
Wing commander handed over to Indian authorities
CNN-News18 reported that the handover has taken place at the Wagah-Attari border. In the next 30 minutes, he is likely to complete formalities on the Indian side. Reports said that Air Vice Marshal Ravi Kapoor will make a statement before the media at 5:35 pm.
17:05 (IST)
'Pakistan turned down India's request to send IAF pilot by air'
16:57 (IST)
Islamabad HC dismisses plea to stop release of IAF pilot
The Islamabad High Court on Friday dismissed a Pakistani citizen's plea to stop the imminent release of the captured Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinanadan Varthaman.
16:45 (IST)
Abhinandan reaches Wagah border post
The visuals of the official handover of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to the Indian authorities is unlikely to be available as media has been barred from accessing the area.
16:38 (IST)
Formalities complete on Pakistan side of border.
CNN-News18 reported that the procedure has been completed at the Pakistan side of the border. Wing Commander Abhinandan Vathaman is expected to cross over to India shortly.
16:35 (IST)
Pakistan violates ceasefire at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district at 4.15 pm. The Indian Army is currently retaliating, ANI reported.
16:26 (IST)
Wing commander Abhinandan reaches Wagah border
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will soon be handed over to the Indian Air Force at Attari-Wagah border.
16:18 (IST)
Shah Rukh Khan tweets on Abhinandan's return
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan said in a tweet, "There is no better feeling than Coming back Home, for home is the place of love, hope & dreams. Ur bravery makes us stronger. Eternally grateful." (sic)
16:17 (IST)
Man tries to enter Brar Square; IAF, police jointly interrogate him
IAF officials from Brar Square, Delhi Cantonment informed the police that a man tried to enter the official premises today morning. IAF and police jointly interrogated him, reported ANI. His medical examination is underway.
16:07 (IST)
Both air vice marshals likely to receive Abhinandan at border
Wing Commander Abhinandan will be flown to New Delhi from Amritsar, sources told CNN-News18. Air vice marshals RGK Kapoor and Sreekumar Prabhakaran are expected to receive him at the Wagah border.
16:01 (IST)
En route Wagah, wing commander reaches Lahore
The procedure at the border is likely to take a couple of hours for the wing commander to be brought to the Indian side. Reports said that the paperwork is likely to be finish by 5 pm.
15:51 (IST)
Few parties hating India, suspecting our fight against terror: Narendra Modi
As India awaits the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Kanyakumari, "Few parties, guided by hatred, have started hating India. No wonder, while the entire nation supports our armed forces, they suspect the armed forces. The world is supporting India’s fight against terror, but a few parties suspect our fight against terror.
"These are the same people whose statements are helping Pakistan and harming India. They are the same people whose statements are being happily quoted in Parliament of Pakistan and in the radio of Pakistan. I want to ask them, do you support our armed forces or suspect them?"
15:44 (IST)
India facing terror for long, but not anymore, says Modi
In Kanyakumari, Narendra Modi said, "India has been facing terror for a long time, but not anymore. The nation expected the people responsible for terror to be punished but that was never done before. Mumbai attack happened but nothing was done against it. When Uri and Pulwama happened, you saw what our brave soldiers did. There was a time when news reports said that air force wanted to take action, but UPA did not want them to do anything. Now reports say that armed forces have all the power to do what they want. This is 'New India'."
15:40 (IST)
China welcomes release of IAF pilot
China on Friday welcomed Pakistan's decision to release the IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and encouraged the two countries to engage in more counter-terrorism co-operation and dialogue for the regional peace and stability.
15:38 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman holds security meeting with NSA, service chiefs
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a security review meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the three services chiefs, ANI reported.
15:33 (IST)
Indian police distribute food to Pakistani passengers stranded near Amritsar
Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that Indian Punjab Police personnel distribute food to Pakistani passengers stranded outside Attari Railway station near Amritsar, following the temporary suspension of the Samjhauta Express rail services.
15:29 (IST)
Everybody is proud IAF pilot Abhinandan is from Tamil Nadu, says Modi at poll rally
Campaigning for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Everyone is proud that brave Wing Commander Abhinandan is from Tamil Nadu... I am proud that India’s first woman Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is from Tamil Nadu."
This is the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directly spoken about Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman since his capture by Pakistani officials in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir on Wednesday after his aircraft was downed.
15:11 (IST)
What happens after Wing Commander Abhinandan reaches India?
Once the IAF pilot reaches Indian shores, he will be sent in for a medical examination. A committee of the Indian Air Force will reconstruct the events of the crash to learn what was fired, the frequency and intensity of the firing.
This is the way the forces will gauge Pakistan’s preparedness. Then, the pilot will be debriefed by multiple agencies – namely the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He will be made to reconstruct the event. Owing to the news of crowds cheering in the region, there are speculations that he was taken to the army base in Bhimber in PoK.
15:02 (IST)
Western Air Command Chief retires day after PAF aggression; Pak media reports he was fired
Western Air Command Chief Air Marshal C Hari Kumar, a decorated officer of the Indian Air Force, retired Thursday on the due date of retirement after completing more than 39 years of service. Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar took over as his successor.
However, there were some mischievous reports in Pakistani media that used his pre-scheduled retirement date to insinuate that India removed the senior officer from his post following "Pakistan’s successful strikes and capturing of a pilot on 27 February."
14:53 (IST)
Heavy security at Wagah border
14:41 (IST)
Beating the Retreat ceremony cancelled today, but customary lowering of flag to take place
CNN-News18 reported that the 30-minute long Beating the Retreat ceremony that takes place every evening at India-Pakistan border at Attari checkpost stands canceled today. However, the customary lowering of flags will take place but the ceremony will not be open to public.
14:29 (IST)
BSF orders evacuation at Attari-Wagah border ahead of Abhinandan's return
The Border Security Force has asked the Punjab Police to make the border ceremony as low key an affair as possible. Following this, the police has removed the crowd from the area and the Beating Retreat ceremony has been closed for the public for today. CNN-News18 reported that this has been done to ensure that the repatriation process of the IAF pilot does not turn into a public spectacle.
14:06 (IST)
Islamabad High Court Dismissed Plea Against Abhinandan's Release
Dismissing the plea, the Islamabad High Court gave a go-ahead to the repatriation of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The petitioner said the Indian pilot had violated the airspace of Pakistan to bomb the country and therefore he committed crime against Pakistan and should face trial here.
14:01 (IST)
Pakistan rejects India's request to send Abhinandan back by air
Hours after Pakistan announced its decision to release Abhinandan Varthaman, India conveyed to Islamabad that it wants him to be sent back via aerial route and not through the Wagah land border, official sources told PTI. However, late in the night, Pakistan communicated to India that he will be returned through the Attari-Wagah border.
13:54 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj's message to Pakistan at OIC
13:46 (IST)
Will not receive IAF pilot at Wagah to ensure defence protocol, says Captain Amarinder Singh
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will not receive IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthman at the Waghah border to ensure that the defence protocol that is usually followed in such cases is not violated in any way.
"I would have loved to go, since both he and his father were from the National Defence Academy, like me, and it would have been an extremely happy and nostalgic moment for me to receive the brave officer,” said Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday in a statement.
13:33 (IST)
'#NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan' trending in Pakistan on Twitter
In the hours before the release of IAF pilot Abhinandan on Friday, the hashtag #NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan was trending in Pakistan on Twitter.
Khan had announced that Pakistan was freeing Varthaman, unconditionally, as a gesture of peace. Some other trending topics in the neighbouring country included, #GoBackModi, and #PaksitanLeadsWithPeace.
13:26 (IST)
IAF team arrives at Attari-Wagah border to recieve IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman
Deputy Commissioner Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, Amritsar said, "Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will cross the border today, can't tell you exact time since there are certain formalities. A senior Indian Air force team from Delhi is here, they will be the ones to receive him."
13:20 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj talks terrorism at OIC but stops short of naming Pakistan
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke about the menace of terrorism, however, she stopped short of naming Pakistan.
"Terrorism is destroying lives,destabilizing regions and putting the world at great peril. Terror reach is growing and the toll it is taking is increasing," Swaraj said at OIC event.
Hinting indirectly at Pakistan, Sushma said that the nations which support terrorisms must be warned that such pursuits give no benefit to anyone. She then urged the world to help them dismantle terror hotbeds, and their funding mechanism to bring an end to the menace.
12:57 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj to speak at OIC shortly
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is in Abu Dhabi to attend the foreign ministers' meet of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states where she is expected to raise the issue of terrorism, amidst Indo-Pak tensions following the Pulwama terror attack.
12:47 (IST)
Reuters report says any damage to JeM installation at Jaba top seems unlikely
People in the area said Jaish-e Mohammad did have a presence, running not an active training camp but a madrassa, or religious school, about one km from where the bombs fell. "It is Taleem ul Quran madrassa. The kids from the village study there. There is no training," said Nooran Shah
A sign which had been up earlier in the week identifying the madrassa’s affiliation to Jaish-e Mohammad had been removed by Thursday and soldiers prevented reporters from gaining access. But it was possible to see the structure from the back. It appeared intact, like the trees surrounding it, with no sign of any damage of the kind seen near the bomb craters.
12:45 (IST)
'Only a crow died': Pakistani villagers claim no casualties in Indian airstrike, says Reuters report
Locals say 400 to 500 people live locally, scattered across hills in mudbrick homes. Reuters spoke to about 15 people, none of whom knew of any casualties apart from Nooran Shah. "I haven’t seen any dead bodies, only a local who was hurt by something or hit by some window, he was hurt," said Abdur Rasheed, echoing numerous others. "It shook everything," said Abdur Rasheed, who drives a pickup van around the area. He said there weren’t any human casualties: “No one died. Only some pine trees died, they were cut down. A crow also died.”
12:31 (IST)
Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed opposes release of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman
Pakistan minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has opposed the release of Abhinandan Varthaman, expressing apprehension that India could launch an offensive after he is sent back.
In a speech in Parliament, Ahmed, who is the chief of Awami Muslim League, admitted that terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has a camp in Jabba in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan
"During (former Prime Minister) Vajpayee's time this was not the situation. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has a different thinking. People say Modi planned this attack keeping in view the Lok Sabha elections. What if India attacks us again after we hand over to them the IAF pilot. I want to tell you, Modi is sitting there. What if he attacks tomorrow. Every Muslim residing in India is looking towards Pakistan," he said. - ANI
12:21 (IST)
India sent Pakistan evidence of JeM's terror training activities on its soil
India, on Wednesday sent a dossier to Pakistan. This includes evidence of set of activities that Jaish-e-Mohammed and Azhar Masood undertake in Pakistan. These include, on blogs, websites, Facebook accounts and Twitter accounts apart from banners and pamphlets inviting people to join their training camps in Pakistan. Many of the listed blogs and websites openly declare association of Jaish-e-Mohammad with terror attacks.
12:08 (IST)
Abhinandan Varthaman handed over to Indian High Commission
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman has been handed over to Indian High Commission in Pakistan, from where he will be brought to the Attari-Wagah border. He is expected to cross over between 3 to 4 pm, Hindustan Times reported.
11:56 (IST)
China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan in view of Indo-Pak tensions
China has cancelled all flights to and from Pakistan and rerouted its international aircraft flying over the Pakistani airspace due to the regional tensions, official media here reported on Friday.
11:51 (IST)
Pakistan wants UN, Russia's mediation to de-escalate tension with India
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has appealed to UN General Secretary and Russia to play a mediation role to de-escalate tensions in South Asia.
11:49 (IST)
Shah Mahmood Qureshi once again changes stance on OIC, says will send envoys
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that he will not attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit.
He said: "I will not attend Council of Foreign Ministers as a matter of principle for having extended invitation as a Guest of Honour to Sushma Swaraj."
He had initially threatened to boycott the meeting when UAE had invited India to be present as the guest of honour at the event. However, later some reports claimed that he will attend the event. However, now Pakistan has said that it will send some envoys to the summit.
11:48 (IST)
Shah Mahmood Qureshi once again changes stance on OIC, says will send envoys
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that he will not attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit. He had initially threatened to boycott the meeting when UAE had invited India to be present as the guest of honour at the event. However, later some reports claimed that he will attend the event. However, now Pakistan has said that it will send some envoys to the summit.
11:43 (IST)
Abhinandan leaves for Lahore, expected to reach Attari-Wagah border at 2 pm
Latest reports suggest that the IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has left for Lahore from Islamabad. He is expected to reach the Attari-Wagah border around 2 pm.
11:30 (IST)
Amit Shah questions Imran Khan's silence on Pulwama terror attacks
BJP President Amit Shah Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not condemning the Pulwama terror attack and said how could India trust him. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Shah said the Modi government has been able to create "fear" in the minds of those behind terrorism with its action against Pakistan-based terrorists.
11:27 (IST)
Huge crowds gather at Attari border check post in anticipation of IAF pilot's release
Visuals from Attari checkpost at Wagah border where Indians eagerly await Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's release.
11:24 (IST)
Celebratory mood at Wagah border as huge crowd awaits Abhinandan's release
Scores of people assembled at the Attari Joint Check Post with Indian flags on Friday to receive IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who is likely to be released by Pakistani authorities later in the day. People started arriving in Attari since 6 am, News18 reported.
11:20 (IST)
Abhinandan's parents get standing ovation from co-passangers in flight
Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's parents received a standing ovation from co-passengers when they took a flight to Delhi. In a video circulating on social media, co-passengers cheered and clapped for the parents and tried to shake hands with them.
11:09 (IST)
11:05 (IST)
Shah Mahmood Qureshi to attend OIC after expressing reservation over Sushma's presence
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting. Earlier he had said that he would boycott the meeting if Swaraj participates.
10:46 (IST)
We want peace, but we are prepared for everything: Imran Khan's Parliament address
Yesterday, at joint session of Pakistan Parliament, Imran Khan questioned India's intent to de-escalate the situation. "They sent Pulwama dossier today– two days after launching an attack. The question is: could they not have sent it earlier and if Pakistan had not acted upon it, then taken action against us?"
"Fingers started pointing towards Pakistan for Pulwama attack in less than half an hour of the incident. This came at a time on the eve of an important visit of Saudi Crown Prince. “Why would we sabotage such an important visit? What would Pakistan gain from the Pulwama incident? I asked India to give us actionable intelligence and we will act on it. We debated whether to respond after the India attack since there were no casualties. We did not want to cause any Indian casualties and be responsible for an escalation. The next day, we demonstrated our capability and will to respond but there was no collateral damage. There is no victory in a war. We shouldn’t even think of war. War is not a solution. If India takes any action again now, we will again have to retaliate. Pakistan wants peace. Our interest lies in peace and de-escalation... [But] we are prepared for everything."
10:42 (IST)
Mad rush of mutual self destruction played between India and Pakistan: Manmohan Singh
"On a day when our country is grappling with another crisis of mad rush of mutual self destruction played between India and Pakistan, our basic problem is to get rid of chronic poverty, ignorance and disease which still afflicts citizens in our two countries," said former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
10:13 (IST)
All arrangements for Abhinandan's release finalised
All arrangements for IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan's release, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, have been finalised, Pakistan government sources have told the state media. He will be accompanied by the Indian air attache to Pakistan, media reported.
10:06 (IST)
By announcing release of captured IAF pilot, Imran Khan takes hold of narrative for now, grabs moral high ground
Whether it was the tenets of the Geneva Conventions that prevailed upon the Pakistani prime minister or concerns about escalating the situation is unknown, and more to the point, irrelevant. What needs to be noted is how Khan owned the narrative of the whole episode and demonstrated that he was taking the moral high ground in an increasingly volatile situation. But his announcement in the Pakistani Parliament that the pilot is to be released was no flash-in-the-pan or a one-off. He's been carefully managing the narrative ever since Abhinandan was captured.
