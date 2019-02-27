Two pilots die as Indian Air Force jet crashes near Budgam due to technical failure

An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet crashed near Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday morning killing the pilot and the co-pilot of the plane. Reports said that the accident happened due to a technical fault.

Scene of the crash site in #Budgam. Major flood of military personnel into the area. pic.twitter.com/u1GIRxPY1R — ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʟ ᴄʀᴀʙ (@IntelCrab) February 27, 2019

Locals gathered around the accident site and a major presence of military personnel was also reported from the area. The jet crashed in an open field near the Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am, News18 reported.

The report states that the plane broke into two and caught fire immediately and two bodies were seen near the site the of crash. However, the identity of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately and more details and an official confirmation are awaited.

