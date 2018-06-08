IAF Jaguar aircraft develops technical snag during landing in Gujarat, pilot ejects safely; probe ordered

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar aircraft developed a technical snag during the landing phase in Gujarat on Friday morning. It was on a routine training mission from Jamnagar in Gujarat when when the incident took place, reports said. The pilot ejected safely, reported ANI.

The incident reportedly occurred at 9.20 am on Friday. A Court of Inquiry has also been ordered to probe the cause.

News18 quoted a defence spokesperson as saying that the aircraft did not crash land but only developed a technical snag, with minor damage to the aircraft.

This comes three days after another IAF Jaguar jet crashed in Gujarat's Kutch district soon after it took off from the Jamnagar air base, killing a senior officer who was piloting the aircraft.

Air Commodore Sanjai Chauhan, the Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Jamnagar, who was flying the deep penetration Jaguar fighter jet died when the plane crashed in a field in Bareja village. A Court of Inquiry was also ordered (by the air headquarters) to investigate the cause of the accident.

Some cows grazing in the field were killed after being hit by the jet's debris, locals had said. The plane's debris were strewn far and wide on the outskirts of the village and carcasses of the killed animals were seen lying in the field, they said.

In February, an IAF helicopter crashed in Assam's Majuli island, killing two pilots, minutes after their microlight aircraft took off on a routine sortie. The aircraft crashed in the river island, soon after taking off from the Jorhat air base.

With inputs from PTI