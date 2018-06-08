You are here:
IAF Jaguar aircraft crashes in Gujarat, pilot ejects safely: Second such incident in three days

India FP Staff Jun 08, 2018 13:21:37 IST

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar aircraft crashed in Gujarat on Friday morning. It was on a routine training mission from Jamnagar in Gujarat when it developed a technical snag during the landing phase, reports said. The pilot ejected safely, reported ANI.

The incident reportedly occurred at 9.20 am on Friday. A Court of Inquiry has also been ordered to probe the cause of the accident.

Representational image. PTI

This comes three days after another IAF Jaguar jet crashed in Gujarat's Kutch district soon after it took off from the Jamnagar air base, killing a senior officer who was piloting the aircraft.

Air Commodore Sanjai Chauhan, the Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Jamnagar, who was flying the deep penetration Jaguar fighter jet died when the plane crashed in a field in Bareja village. A Court of Inquiry was also ordered (by the air headquarters) to investigate the cause of the accident.

Some cows grazing in the field were killed after being hit by the jet's debris, locals had said. The plane's debris were strewn far and wide on the outskirts of the village and carcasses of the killed animals were seen lying in the field, they said.

In February, an IAF helicopter crashed in Assam's Majuli island, killing two pilots, minutes after their microlight aircraft took off on a routine sortie. The aircraft crashed in the river island, soon after taking off from the Jorhat air base.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 13:21 PM

